05/24/2023

Indianapolis Suburb Welcomes The Fresh Market's 160th Store

Newest location features a center store culinary kitchen called The Square
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
The Fresh Market Carmel
The Fresh Market, along with dignitaries from the city of Carmel, took part in a bread-breaking ceremony to officially open the company’s newest store in Indiana.

On May 24, The Fresh Market Inc. opened its 160th store, in its already established market area of Carmel, Ind. This marks the specialty grocer’s second location in the Indianapolis suburb and its fifth in the state. 

The store, located at 1392 South Rangeline Road, features a special sensory experience for customers — a center store culinary kitchen called The Square. Customers have a made-to-order station featuring hot soups, customizable burrito bowls and wraps, torta and Cuban sandwiches, and build-your-own fresh salads. An assortment of fresh hot foods include roasted salmon, in-house slow-roasted pulled pork with signature sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, in-house fried chicken, hot sides and much more. According to the company, all items are created with distinct flavors, fresh ingredients and recipes uniquely developed by The Fresh Market.

The store also offers a full-service floral department and a wide selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood and bakery items, as well as a large gourmet cheese selection and wines. Meanwhile, coffee drinkers can check out The Fresh Market’s $0.99 Coffee by the Cup, which offers an array of unique and curated flavors, including seasonal blends.

The Fresh Market Carmel
The Fresh Market’s newest store, in Carmel, Ind., offers a wide selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood and bakery items from around the world.

“We’re proud to expand in the Carmel community and provide guests with an inspired, unique shopping experience that will pique the interest of food lovers,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “Our team has worked hard to create a store that not only offers the freshest and highest-quality products, but also provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests.”

The new store is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can also shop online and take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market's website or mobile app.

In addition, the new store in Carmel has partnered with the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to donate food to people in need.

To celebrate its grand opening, a celebration featuring a “bread breaking” ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, drawings and more was held on May 24 to officially welcome Carmel shoppers to the newest The Fresh Market location. The store will offer special deals and promotions throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Customers can also sign up for The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Among the perks is a free slice of Ultimate Birthday Cake during the member’s birthday month.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

