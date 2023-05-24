Indianapolis Suburb Welcomes The Fresh Market's 160th Store
“We’re proud to expand in the Carmel community and provide guests with an inspired, unique shopping experience that will pique the interest of food lovers,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “Our team has worked hard to create a store that not only offers the freshest and highest-quality products, but also provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests.”
The new store is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can also shop online and take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market's website or mobile app.
In addition, the new store in Carmel has partnered with the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to donate food to people in need.
To celebrate its grand opening, a celebration featuring a “bread breaking” ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, drawings and more was held on May 24 to officially welcome Carmel shoppers to the newest The Fresh Market location. The store will offer special deals and promotions throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Customers can also sign up for The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Among the perks is a free slice of Ultimate Birthday Cake during the member’s birthday month.
Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.