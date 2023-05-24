Indianapolis Suburb Welcomes The Fresh Market's 160th Store

On May 24, The Fresh Market Inc. opened its 160th store, in its already established market area of Carmel, Ind. This marks the specialty grocer’s second location in the Indianapolis suburb and its fifth in the state.

The store, located at 1392 South Rangeline Road, features a special sensory experience for customers — a center store culinary kitchen called The Square. Customers have a made-to-order station featuring hot soups, customizable burrito bowls and wraps, torta and Cuban sandwiches, and build-your-own fresh salads. An assortment of fresh hot foods include roasted salmon, in-house slow-roasted pulled pork with signature sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, in-house fried chicken, hot sides and much more. According to the company, all items are created with distinct flavors, fresh ingredients and recipes uniquely developed by The Fresh Market.

[Read more: “The Fresh Market CMO Joins Inaugural GroceryTech Event”]

The store also offers a full-service floral department and a wide selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood and bakery items, as well as a large gourmet cheese selection and wines. Meanwhile, coffee drinkers can check out The Fresh Market’s $0.99 Coffee by the Cup, which offers an array of unique and curated flavors, including seasonal blends.