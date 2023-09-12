Save Mart Using Uber Eats for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

The Save Mart Cos. has joined forces with Uber Technologies Inc. to bring the food retailer’s Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx banners onto the Uber Eats app for on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery. As of today, more than 190 stores owned by Save Mart in California and Nevada will be available to shop via Uber and Uber Eats. As always, Uber One members benefit from a $0 delivery fee and 5% off on orders of $35 or more.

“We are thrilled to expand access and availability of our fresh quality offerings, local favorites, groceries and everyday essentials with Uber’s popular and successful platform, meeting the needs and choices of our customers,” said Tamara Pattison, SVP, chief digital officer at Save Mart. “We continue our customer-centric approach by providing solutions for busy people and families who are always seeking convenience and quality coupled with affordability.”

[Read more: “How Grocery Stores Can Thrive in the Age of E-Commerce”]

“Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores have been reliably serving residents in California and Nevada for decades, and from one California-based company to another, we’re proud to partner with such a beloved regional favorite,” noted Christian Freese, head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada at San Francisco-based Uber. “We look forward to a strong partnership in service of our shared communities in California and beyond.”

Uber has also partnered with Albertsons Cos., Meijer, The Kroger Co., SpartanNash, Hy-Vee, and other regional and national operators.

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has about 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 14,000 associates. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Kroger, Albertsons, Meijer, Hy-Vee and SpartanNash are Nos. 4, 9, 23, 36 and 41, respectively, on PG’s list.