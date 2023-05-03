Kroger Expands Uber Eats Delivery to Include Floral Bouquets and Sushi

Underscoring shopper interest in fresh products that can be delivered to a destination of their choice, The Kroger Co. is widening its delivery options from the Uber Eats Marketplace to include flowers and sushi. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Kroger introduced the delivery of premium Bloom Haus floral bouquets from its stores around the country. Shoppers can also order sushi from Kroger locations through the Uber Eats app and website.

According to Kroger, bouquets and sushi items can be delivered in a matter of minutes. Customers can choose from a variety of floral options or order up lunch, dinner or snack with sushi offerings such as rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more. Orders for all items are prepared and carefully packed at Kroger’s family of stores.

[Read more: "Kroger Accelerates Digital Strategy With Restaurant Delivery Platform"]

"Kroger continues to bring customers additional ways to enjoy their favorite fresh products with zero compromise on convenience or value," said Stuart Aitken, SVP chief merchant and marketing officer for Kroger. "Now with Uber Eats, our customers have more options to quickly and easily order a California Crunch Roll for dinner tonight or send a fresh, premium floral bouquet just to say, 'I'm thinking about you.'"

Christian Freese, Uber’s head of grocery and retail for the United States and Canada, said that the new service reflects the growing reach of digital commerce. "Finding the freshest, highest-value treats – even for delivery – can be time consuming. This new curated collaboration with Kroger across floral and sushi makes it easier than ever for people to treat themselves and others on-demand," Freese remarked. "Uber Eats helps to make life a little more effortless, and we're happy to be working with the Kroger Family of Stores across the country to save time for what matters most – friends, family and loved ones."

To kick off the delivery service, Kroger is offering special promotions to eligible customers from now through June 30. The bouquets and sushi selections will be available on UberOne, Uber Eats' membership program where discounted delivery and service fees will be applied at checkout.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.