Save Mart Gets Personal With New AI Tools

To bolster its ability to provide relevant assortments and personalized promotions, The Save Mart Cos. is partnering with solution provider SymphonyAI Retail CPG. Through this collaboration, the California grocer will deploy a suite of AI-powered tools that will enable real-time insights for swift decision making and targeted marketing.

Among other solutions, Save Mart will leverage SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s CINDE AI technologies designed to capture greater insights, personalization, promotions, shelf planning and assortment intelligence and optimization. Accordingly, assortments can be localized to reflect a particular store’s shopper demographics and buying habits.

Ultimately, predictive and generative AI will be used to help shoppers find items that meet their needs and also strengthen the retailer’s relationships with its CPGs in a mutual strategic effort to reach consumers. “By working with SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s AI capabilities, we have access to leading retail technologies that span multiple functions to create a customer-first connected view,” said Mark Van Buskirk, SVP, merchandising and marketing for The Save Mart Cos. “Going beyond descriptive data to prescriptive, actionable results means we can focus efforts where they matter most and make better business decisions to support our customers.”

Manish Choudhary, president and CEO of SymphonyAI Retail CPG, welcomed the opportunity to help Save Mart elevate its agility. “The future of retail is the intelligent AI-powered retailer that deepens customer engagement while creating more collaborative, strategic CPG relationships, and The Save Mart Cos. is leading the way to that future,” he declared.

Founded in 2017 and based in Frisco, Texas, SymphonyAI Retail CPG works with 15 of the top 25 global grocers, the top 25 global CPGs and hundreds of national and regional chains.

The expanded use of AI continues Save Mart’s investments in grocery technologies. In May, the company teamed up with Swiftly to launch a retail media network and create fully integrated websites for its Save Mart Lucky and FoodMaxx banners.

Based in Modesto, Calif., Save Mart operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.