Save Mart Adopts New Alcohol Cashback Program

The Save Mart Cos. has become the pilot partner to launch an alcohol cashback program from retail technology company Swiftly on the California grocer’s mobile apps. By removing friction and distilling the historically cumbersome and manual rebates process into a few simple clicks, the program allows Save Mart shoppers to effortlessly access available rebates, activate them digitally before purchase, and easily provide their loyalty ID at the point of sale. Customers can also cash out their savings in a matter of hours using PayPal or Venmo, rather than wait weeks for their rebate through the usual mail-in process.

“Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback Program unlocks a significant opportunity for [Save Mart] shoppers to save even more while enabling our stores and alcohol brand partners to excel and profit within the complex and highly regulated adult beverage industry,” noted Tamara Pattison, the grocer’s SVP and chief digital officer. “Swiftly not only provides a comprehensive solution for managing alcohol rebates, but also delivers customers with the seamless experience and accelerated digital payout options they desire, all through the convenience of the same mobile app they use to save in-store with digital coupons, cashback rewards and weekly specials.”

With $283 billion in annual sales, the alcoholic beverage market is expected to grow 5.6% annually by 2027, presenting a massive opportunity for both retailers and alcohol brands – if they have the tools on hand to navigate this highly competitive landscape and ensure compliance with complex regulatory laws. A recent study from Swiftly found that more than 70% of consumers would be more likely to shop with a retailer or purchase from a brand that provides alcohol rebates. Further, almost half (49%) of those surveyed said that streamlining the process would increase rebate use.

Historically, alcohol brands have had more marketing challenges than other consumer packaged goods categories, due to the fact that such brands have generally been limited in their ability to drive awareness regarding rebates, which has also affected their ability to drive trials of new products. Swiftly’s comprehensive platform, however, unlocks this untapped potential, permitting advertisers to provide brand-funded alcohol offers across an expansive and ever-growing network of retailers.

The company’s advanced targeting capabilities and robust advertising platform were designed to enable advertisers to increase visibility, boost redemption rates and stimulate trial of new products. Comprehensive measurement and reporting systems aim to equip advertisers with consumer insights to enhance data-driven decision-making and understanding of category share, basket analysis and buyer behavior.

“In the continually evolving retail technology landscape, Swiftly remains dedicated to delivering a truly integrated omnichannel shopping experience,” said Sean Turner, co-founder and chief technology officer of Seattle-based Swiftly. “Our Alcohol Cashback Program is transforming how consumers save on alcohol purchases, while equipping our partners to elevate brand awareness, stimulate revenue growth and assert category dominance.”

Earlier this year, Save Mart teamed with Swiftly to launch a retail media network, with the goals of bolstering advertising opportunities for its suppliers and improving the omnichannel shopping experience for customers.

Based in Modesto, Calif., Save Mart operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.