Save Mart Adds New FoodMaxx Location in Northern California

The Save Mart Cos. has expanded its reach in Northern California with the opening of a brand new FoodMaxx store in Carmichael. Located at 4708 Manzanita Avenue and marking the first FoodMaxx in Carmichael, the store celebrated its grand opening Aug. 2 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The value-format, warehouse-style FoodMaxx banner has 54 stores throughout California’s Bay Area and Central Valley, and promises to beat grocery competitors’ prices with its innovative procurement and hyper-efficient operations, including its ability to buy in bulk, stock shelves directly from delivery trucks and enabling customers to bag their own groceries.

[Read more: "Save Mart Ups its Retail Media Game"]

To commemorate the store opening in Carmichael, FoodMaxx donated more than $2,000 to community efforts and also announced new partnerships with local schools and nonprofit groups that support education, health and wellness initiatives, and to address food insecurity

“Supporting the residents of Carmichael and nearby neighborhoods is an essential part of what FoodMaxx strives for and we are excited to introduce the FoodMaxx value-format to this community,” said Paul Gossett, VP and general manager for FoodMaxx at Save Mart. “With today’s shoppers facing ever-tighter budgets, our priority is to provide this community with the very best values, day in and day out, without sacrificing quality.”

On Aug. 5, the first 300 customers at the new Carmichael FoodMaxx location will receive a mystery gift card valued between $10 and $100.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.