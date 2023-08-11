Hy-Vee, Uber Kick Off Partnership With Exclusive NFL Sweepstakes

Hy-Vee and Uber Technologies Inc. have launched a partnership to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the grocer’s Midwest footprint. Now, just in time for tailgating season, 260-plus Hy-Vee grocery and liquor storefronts will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats.

“Uber Eats has been growing in popularity among many of our customers, making this partnership a win-win for both parties,” said Hy-Vee President Aaron Wiese. “As we expand our offerings, we want to be where our customers are comfortable placing an online order. This launch allows us another avenue to offer our products and best serve the needs of our shoppers.”

To mark the collaboration — and to recognize Uber Eats’ third year as the official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL— Uber Eats is offering an exclusive sweepstakes for Uber Eats consumers ordering from Hy-Vee stores. Consumers will get 50% off (up to $40) on their first order of $50 or more (before taxes and fees) and the chance to enter the Uber Eats 2023 NFL Kickoff Tickets sweepstakes to win tickets to the 2023 NFL Kickoff on Sept. 7, courtesy of Uber Eats. Couriers will also have the chance to win the exclusive experience. As usually, Uber One members can take advantage of no delivery fee and 5% off on Hy-Vee orders of $35 or more.

“Hy-Vee is a beloved hometown brand, and we’re thrilled to welcome them onto Uber Eats,” noted Christian head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada at San Francisco-based Uber. “Together, we know we can make it easier than ever to have groceries and alcohol items delivered on-demand to doorsteps across the Midwest — and we’re especially excited to be offering both consumers and couriers across the region the chance to attend one of the hottest kickoff games of the NFL season.”

Uber has also teamed with such U.S. grocers as Albertsons Cos., Meijer, The Kroger Co., SpartanNash and Grocery Outlet.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.