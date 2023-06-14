Hy-Vee Unveils Largest Store to Date in Nebraska

Hy-Vee went big on its latest store, now open in Gretna, Neb. The Iowa-based grocer’s new outpost – the largest in its operation – spans 135,000 square feet on a property that includes an adjacent Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store and a 6,300-square-foot dedicated delivery and pickup service center.

Hy-Vee invested $37 million to build, furnish and stock the store, which is just west of Omaha. Befitting its size, the location features a wide product assortment and a variety of foodservice-at-retail destinations, including an open food hall for fast-casual dining, sit-down pub, outdoor patio and onsite Starbucks. Shoppers can also get more errands accomplished during their shopping journey at the expanded floral and gifts department, in-store pharmacy with outdoor drive-up service, a Pair Eyeware kiosk, expansive beauty department, dedicated Candy Shoppe with premium and nostalgic goodies and a wine and spirits department complete with a walk-in beer cooler, walk-in humidor and walk-in wine room. Dry cleaning and postal services are available as well.

As with other locations, the Gretna Hy-Vee has a large full-service bakery, deli, meat counter and seafood counter. Across the aisles, the store carries more than 120,000 products, including more than 6,300 specialty items.

Hy-Vee incorporated some of its latest technologies at this location, including all-digital shelf labels and a retail media presence with 100 TVs spotlighting the retailer’s products and promotions. Shoppers can use touchscreen kiosks to order custom cakes and prepared foods. E-commerce orders are fulfilled for delivery and pickup.

The Gretna store at 10855 S. 191 Street will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Hy-Vee – named one of Progressive’ Grocer’s 2023 Top Regional retailers – continues to widen its footprint. The company is working on three locations in Tennessee, including one store in Nashville set to open this year. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee debuted a new store in Janesville, Wis.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.