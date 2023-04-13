EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment, Enjoyable Experiences on Tap at In-Store Bars

Other grocers with in-store bars attest to the ways that such programs appeal to those in the store and those who make plans to visit the site for some entertainment and fun. “This area of our store certainly attracts both types of customers,” reported Tina Potthoff, SVP, communications at Iowa-headquartered Hy-Vee, Inc.

Likewise, Sean F. Sáenz, VP of fresh foods at Gelson’s in California, said that the independent chain’s wine and tapas bars help widen the customer base. “We have a core following of shoppers who enjoy the bar in addition to shopping, and we also have locals that know Gelson’s is part of the communities that we serve and stop by just to visit our bar,” he remarked.

In general, these and other retailers with their own pubs, like Whole Foods Market and Lowes Foods, have found that the ventures can be rewarding. Hy-Vee, which first introduced a pub more than a decade ago at a store in Urbandale, Iowa, has done well with those concepts, as it has with other foodservice-at-retail programs. “We continue to incorporate the bar setting into our sit-down eating areas in many of our new stores, as they have become a place for people to gather, watch football games, and just collectively enjoy food from our dining options,” Potthoff added.

Gelson's has also been successful with its over-21 spaces since launching its first wine bar in a Long Beach location in 2013. Today, Gelson's operates 15 wine and tapas bars in Southern California and is planning to add two more soon. “Our last two grand openings at Rancho Mission Viejo and Manhattan Beach both opened with wine and tapas bars. Because of their popularity, we have grown the size of them where space has allowed and added sushi bars to some locations. We recently had to go back and expand the original Long Beach location because it is so popular, and even have an outdoor patio there available for catered events,” shared Sáenz.