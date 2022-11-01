Kroger Bringing Kitchen United Food Courts to Ohio

The Kroger Co. is expanding its partnership with Kitchen United to bring the company’s ghost kitchen concept to three locations in Central Ohio, according to local reports. The grocer’s foodservice customers in Gahanna, Dublin and Clintonville will soon be able to order food from at least six national restaurant chains at each location.

Kitchen United MIX is the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience. It allows customers to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill.

The Gahanna Kroger location is set to go online Nov. 7, while the other two locations will begin serving customers later in November. The food halls will be housed in Kroger's deli area, and the Dublin and Gahanna locations will have in-store seating available for customers.

"We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the 'what's for dinner tonight?' question," said Melissa Stimac, VP of merchandising for Kroger's Columbus division. "The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers' restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they're shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need."

Restaurant chains available at each location are as follows:

Gahanna: Nathan's Famous, Genghis Grill, Wow-Bao, Nekter Juice Bar, Fuku, Saladworks and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Clintonville: Hardee's, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Wow-Bao, Nekter Juice Bar, Saladworks, Fuku and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dublin: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Wing Zone, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Nathan’s Famous, Nekter Juice Bar, Fuku

A July food court opening in Dallas marked the third Kitchen United partnership within Kroger. This year, the two companies also opened Kitchen United MIX locations in Houston and Westwood, Calif.

Serving more than 9 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.