Kroger’s Virtual Food Court Arrives in Dallas

Kroger's foodservice customers in Dallas now have the option to mix and match items from various restaurants on one order for pickup or delivery, allowing them to enjoy variety without having to compromise. This convenient meal solution is made possible by the opening of Kitchen United MIX inside the Kroger store on East Mockingbird Lane.

Kitchen United MIX is the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience. It allows foodies who love variety to order meals from more than 10 restaurants, all on the same bill. The company currently operates 14 to-go food halls in California, Texas, Arizona, New York and Chicago, with more locations opening across the nation.

The Mockingbird Lane store opening marks the first Kitchen United MIX in Dallas and the third partnership within The Kroger Co. This year, the two companies opened Kitchen United MIX locations in Houston and Westwood, Calif.

"Kitchen United MIX is proud to open our first state-of-the-art grocery installation in the Dallas area," said Michael Montagano, CEO of Pasadena, Calif.-based Kitchen United. "We recently debuted our supermarket concept, and guests have been incredibly impressed with the convenience and variety Kitchen United MIX provides."

"We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the 'what's for dinner tonight?' question," said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger Dallas Division. "The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers' restaurant-quality meals will be crafted while they're shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need."

Ordering is available via on-site digital kiosks, online at KitchenUnited.com or through the Kitchen United MIX App. While customers can also order from the restaurants housed in Kitchen United MIX through various third-party delivery platforms, "multi-restaurant ordering" is only available through the Kitchen United MIX ordering platform.

Kitchen United MIX houses local and national restaurants, including Dog Haus, Curry Up Now, Monkey King Noodle Company, celebrity chef David Chang's Fuku, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Carl's Jr., Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and The Impossible Shop.

"When our customers think of food, they think of Kroger," said Dan De La Rosa, group VP of fresh merchandising for Kroger. "The Kitchen United collaboration provides the fresh on-demand meals our customers crave. It is one more innovative example of how Kroger is fulfilling its commitment to anything, anywhere, anytime."

Serving more than 9 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.