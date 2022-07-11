Kroger Precision Marketing Partners With Pacvue for On-Site Advertising

Pacvue, an enterprise software suite for brands, sellers and agencies to manage their e-commerce business, has made Pacvue Advertising available for Kroger, in partnership with Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the grocer’s retail media business. The software suite gives advertisers access to programmatic bidding, analytics and automation on Kroger.com.

Kroger’s popular shopper loyalty program is connected to 96% of sales. Advertisers can now use Pacvue to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on Kroger to create cost efficiencies, grow share of voice and increase sales. Kroger Product Listing Ads are a pay-per-click solution enabling brands to set the bid price for individual products within the campaign. The selected products will be eligible to boost within the search results they organically show up in already. Pacvue’s software provides intelligent automation, optimized bidding and robust reporting tools to help this valuable campaign type succeed.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pacvue as an API [application programming interface] partner, and we look forward to working together to bring new innovation to the retail media industry,” noted Michael Schuh, VP of product strategy and innovation at KPM.

Combining successful approaches from Pacvue’s earlier marketplace integrations, Pacvue’s Kroger solution features the following:

Fully customizable dashboards: Brands can collect all campaign metrics in a robust and flexible dashboard that can be customized to focus on specific key performance indicators, including return on ad sales and cost per click.

Share of voice tracking: Users can gain exclusive insights and competitive intelligence, with brand- and product-level tracking of paid and organic visibility on the digital shelf.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimization tools: Advertisers can save time without sacrificing performance with intelligent automation tools, AI-powered optimization, dayparting capabilities and bulk operations.

Expanding upon the retail media marketplaces that Pacvue already serves, which include Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Target, and, most recently, Albertsons, the integration with KPM supports Pacvue’s goal of providing a holistic solution for advertising, marketing automation and retail intelligence to help brands succeed across e-commerce platforms.

“We’re excited to partner with Kroger Precision Marketing to unlock America’s largest grocery retailer as a new advertising network to our clients,” said Melissa Burdick, president of Seattle-based Pacvue. “In an omnichannel world, it’s important for brands to invest on the channels where their customers choose to shop.”

Back in March, KPM revealed that it was opening up access to its on-site advertising inventory by engaging with three preferred ad management platforms. Pacvue, Skai and Flywheel Digital were the first platforms with access to the API. Through those platforms, KPM aimed to make it easier for brands and agencies to find and buy products.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.