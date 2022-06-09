Albertsons Cos. Expands Access to Retail Media Network

Through a partnership with marketplace advertising platform Pacvue, Albertsons Cos. is expanding access for CPG manufacturers to advertise within its stores. Pacvue users can now leverage it to create, execute and manage sponsored product advertising campaigns with the grocer’s retail media arm, Albertsons Media Collective.

The Albertsons media network is powered by the CitrusAd open API, which connects Pacvue to Albertsons’ e-commerce sites.

"We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons Media Collective and expand the availability of retail media on this high-demand channel to our clients," said Melissa Burdick, president of Bellevue, Wash.-based Pacvue. "Together with CitrusAd, we're offering the scale, coverage, and unified technology that advertisers need to compete in omnichannel retail."

"We are continuously looking for ways to grow and enhance our media network so our customers can engage with the food and brands they love,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of retail media at Albertsons Cos. “Through this new partnership with Pacvue, we are giving even more brands the opportunity to connect with more customers with relevant and inspiring content.”

Albertsons has been busy on the e-commerce front. For the first time, its grocery shoppers can browse and interact with authentic product ratings and reviews on 11 of its banner sites, including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s. PowerReviews is providing the technology and services, including the ability for brands to syndicate their user-generated content to related product pages on Albertsons’ sites.

Also on the technology front, the grocer is partnering with retail tech startup Veeve to roll out AI-powered shopping carts later this year. The Veeve Smart Cart has a touchscreen that provides a running total for selected items and a built-in scale allows for streamlined produce purchases, and allows users to fully skip the checkout line.

Albertsons operates over 2,200 retail stores with over 1,700 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.