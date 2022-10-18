Kroger Unveils Customer Fulfillment Center Outside Detroit

The Kroger Co., ever on the march, is broadening its presence and capabilities with the opening of a new customer fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., near Detroit. As with other recently opened fulfillment centers from Kroger, this highly automated site is equipped with advanced robotics and other high-tech features that enhance the delivery experience for area residents.

The 135,000-square-foot facility will serve customers in the Detroit metro area and markets up to 90 minutes away. To support the fulfillment center, Kroger is leveraging other advances, like temperature-controlled vans and machine learning technologies that optimize delivery routes.

"Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," said Bill Bennett, Kroger’s VP and head of e-commerce. "We are passionate about delivering a fresh, convenient customer shopping experience with zero compromise on quality, selection, and affordability.”

He continued, “This new offering builds on all the other benefits of shopping Kroger online, including an entirely personalized shopping experience, easy digital coupons, valuable fuel points, and fresh, high-quality products, shoppable on the Kroger app or on Kroger.com.”

To raise awareness of expanded Kroger Delivery offerings to southeast Michigan shoppers, the retailer is promoting its Boost by Kroger annual membership program that offers benefits like unlimited free delivery on orders exceeding $35. The new program includes two membership tiers.

Kroger Delivery’s fulfillment centers are powered by the Ocado Group. "Ocado's world-leading technology is already powering CFCs with Kroger across six states and supporting Kroger Delivery to bring a world-leading service to multiple new and existing Kroger markets around the country," said Ocado CEO Luke Jensen. "Our CFC in Romulus is already bringing a game-changing online grocery experience to customers in the greater Detroit area, and we look forward to bringing this to Kroger customers from coast to coast across the U.S. as our partnership continues to grow."

The Romulus location marks the sixth Kroger customer fulfillment center. Other sites powered by Ocado are based in Monroe, Ohio; Groveland, Fla.; Forest Park, Ga.; Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and Dallas. Growth-focused Kroger – which recently announced plans to acquire Albertsons Cos. – also opened spoke facilities in Birmingham, Ala.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Chicago in recent months.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9.