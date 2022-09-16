Kroger Continues Southern Push With Alabama Spoke Facility

The Kroger Co. has officially opened a new spoke facility in Birmingham, Ala., that will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location for the grocer’s regional fulfillment center in Atlanta. The spoke will employ 160 associates and make Kroger Delivery available to more customers in the greater Birmingham area.

Kroger’s latest 50,000-square-foot facility is located on West Oxmoor Drive in Birmingham's Jefferson County and, working in conjunction with the Atlanta fulfillment center, will increase the network's reach to customers up to 90 minutes from the hub.

"Kroger Delivery starts by bringing the shopping experience to wherever our customers are, whether they are using the Kroger app or browsing our weekly ad at Kroger.com,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger VP and head of e-commerce. “Here, customers can access our seamless experience that promises an extensive assortment, thousands of digital coupons, and an entirely personalized shopping trip.”

Continued Bennett: "Through this zero-compromise service, customers can get fresh, affordable groceries brought to their door through a best-in-class white glove delivery experience, enabled by our refrigerated trucks, and amazing trained drivers. This cutting-edge technology sets a new unmatched standard for grocery delivery."

Last month, the grocer opened two new spoke facilities in Greater Nashville and the Chicago Metro area, expanding Kroger Delivery to more customers in Tennessee and Illinois.

Kroger also currently operates customer fulfillment centers in Monroe, Ohio; Groveland, Fla.; Forest Park, Ga. (Atlanta); Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Dallas; and Romulus, Mich. (Detroit). Additional customer fulfillment centers are slated for California; Frederick, Md.; Phoenix; Cleveland; Charlotte, N.C.; Aurora, Colo. (Denver); as well as South Florida and the Northeast.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.