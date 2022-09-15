Kroger Associates Can Now Receive Financial Counseling

Through a pilot program with Goldman Sachs Ayco, The Kroger Co. is offering its employees financial counseling services. Salaried and hourly associates will have the opportunity to access financial coaches and supportive programming as part of the free and confidential service.

Online tools and resources will be available, as well as trained one-on-one financial coaches to help associates look at their total financial picture and advise on financial decisions. Program participants can create a savings plan and explore opportunities to maximize available company benefits.

[Read more: "Nearly 30 Grocers Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List"]

"With six generations making up our workforce, we know our associates are in different places on their financial journey," said Tim Massa, SVP and chief people officer at Kroger. "Kroger has a strong culture of investing in our associates, from incremental wage increases and targeted professional development programs to holistic wellness training and a best-in-class educational benefit. Our work with Ayco is just one way we are creating a place where our associates can feed their future and reach their full potential."

The program will initially be available to associates in the Cincinnati/Dayton and Fry's divisions, and also to Cincinnati-based associates in supply chain, manufacturing and offices. Those employees will be able to give feedback that will enhance the program before its full rollout next year.

"Kroger is the first retailer in the nation to offer this kind of benefit to hourly workers," said Theresa Monti, VP of total rewards at Kroger. "We know financial wellness is essential to all of us. This is an important way we are improving our associate experience – empowering anyone to thrive and grow at Kroger."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.