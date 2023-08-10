Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour Kicks off

In partnership with Tex-Mex-style food brand Old El Paso, Hy-Vee has launched the Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour, which will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition through October.

The tour is part of the regional grocer’s commitment to fighting food insecurity. At the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Hy-Vee made a commitment to educate 100,000 Americans in food deserts, as well as to provide 30 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025.

Families at Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness events will receive an Old El Paso meal kit including flour tortillas, refried beans and 25%-less-sodium seasonings. Attendees can also take home “Plus It Up” nutritional resources offeringsimple tips to adding more nutritious foods to everyday meals, dietitian-recommended products, inexpensive meal guides and freezer meal workshops.

The tour schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 12, Noon-4 p.m., Brooklyn Center Community Health Fair, Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., North Omaha Community Safety Day, Omaha, Neb.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-Noon, Black Family Health and Wellness Association Sickle Cell Walk, Omaha, Neb.

Sunday Aug. 20, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., John R. Grubb Back to School Bash, Des Moines

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Annual Greater Saint Paul Back to School Event, Omaha, Neb.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Feeding South Dakota: Mobile Food Distribution, First United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Feeding South Dakota: Mobile Food Distribution, Point to Serve Church, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Journey Mental Health Center Community Event, Madison, Wis.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Streets Alive, Lincoln, Neb.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Feeding South Dakota: Mobile Food Distribution, Faith Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Feeding South Dakota: Mobile Food Distribution, Hillcrest Church, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Feeding South Dakota: Mobile Food Distribution, Good News Church, Sioux Falls. S.D.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Project Connect/Nebraska Total Care, Grand Island, Neb.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional. Old El Paso is a brand of Minneapolis-based General Mills.