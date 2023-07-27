Giant Food Rolls Out Wellness Programming for Businesses

The Healthy Living Team of registered dietitians and nutritionists at Giant Food is introducing a new workplace wellness program that will help support the wellness goals of local businesses and organizations. The program offers full-service wellness programs that can be customized to support local organizations' workplace initiatives.

Giant Food’s team will have educational options including webinars, lunch-and-learn sessions and store tours; wellness activities such as cooking demonstrations; meal planning workshops and mindfulness experiences; wellness challenges for physical fitness, mindfulness and work-life balance; and more.

"Healthy looks different for everyone. That's why our programming addresses all aspects of healthy living – not just nutrition," said Lisa Coleman, director of healthy hiving at Giant Food. "Whether you are looking to add to your current workplace wellness activities or initiate a new strategy, we can help you build a program that best suits your team's needs whether they are in office, online or a combination of the two."

At the beginning of summer, Giant Food furthered its focus on health by making its local produce boxes filled with seasonal produce sourced from farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware available to its customers for $22.99.

Meanwhile, the grocer recently named Heart & Soul Marketing, LLC as its strategic creative agency of record. Heart & Soul will develop a fresh brand campaign focused on a shared sense of community that helps modernize Giant Food’s image, while maintaining its position as the leading local grocery chain in the Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Virginia metropolitan area.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within its stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.