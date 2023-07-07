Kroger Wellness Festival Returns to Cincinnati in September

The Kroger Wellness Festival presented by PepsiCo featuring Gatorade returns Sept. 22 and 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to downtown Cincinnati.

Taking place at The Banks on Freedom Way and 2nd Street, the free health-and-wellness festival celebrates physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. The festival will showcase more than 150 experiences and food offerings focused on six core pillars of transformation: balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

[Read more: "Fresh Connect Expands Network to Include Albertsons, Kroger and Walmart"]

"At Kroger, we believe in the power of food as medicine, and are committed to helping people live healthier lives in the communities that we serve," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "The Kroger Wellness Festival reflects this commitment and our vision to change the way people eat in the country. We are excited to bring a weekend full of resources that encourage heathy living, while offering a family-friendly atmosphere with fun activities and events."

Festival attendees can experience fitness activities, panel discussions, cooking demos, exhibitions, classes and live music across six stages from brand sponsors PepsiCo, J&J, BodyArmor, Campbell's, Saratoga Water and American Greetings. The full schedule will be released in August.

Headlining the festival are two free concerts by Barenaked Ladies on Friday, Sept. 22, 5 p.m. and Flo Rida on Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. Cameron Diaz, actress and co-founder of Avaline Wine, and celebrity chef and Blue Diamond Culinary Partner Amanda Freitag, among many others, will also appear at the festival.

On the afternoon of Sept. 23, Gatorade will host Peyton and Eli Manning for a special Q&A appearance at the festival. Peyton retired from the NFL after 18 seasons in 2016, after playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and Eli retired after 16 seasons in 2020, playing his entire career as the quarterback for the New York Giants. The brothers each won two Super Bowl championships and currently are the co-hosts of ESPN's "ManningCast" during Monday Night Football.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams, will also make an appearance presented by PepsiCo. Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals. Off the court, she has undertaken various successful entrepreneurial pursuits.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.