Albertsons Cos. Helps Shoppers Get Their Groceries in a Flash

With the help of its new Flash grocery service, Albertsons Cos. is allowing customers to receive their pickup and delivery orders in as little as 30 minutes. The service is now available at more than 2,000 stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME and Tom Thumb stores.

Up to 35 items can be included in Flash pickup or delivery order, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, certain frozen items and food requiring extra preparation time. Delivery orders will be delivered within a 30-to-50-minute window, and pickup customers can pick up their groceries at their local store in 30 minutes or less.

The service can be accessed through Albertsons Cos. websites and mobile apps, and the company promises that online prices will mirror in-store pricing.

“Shoppers today want fast pickup and delivery, and Albertsons is meeting this expectation with our new Flash service,” said Stephen Menaquale, SVP, e-commerce and fulfillment for Albertsons Cos. "Whether you’re missing a key ingredient for tonight’s dinner, or need a healthy snack for your kid’s lunchbox, families can turn to Albertsons to quickly replenish their food and household staples.”

Members of the company’s FreshPass program, which offers unlimited grocery delivery with member-only perks, will receive complimentary Flash pickup service and a discounted Flash delivery fee of $2 per order. All other customers will be charged $3.95 per pickup order or $11.95 per Flash delivery order.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states, currently under 24 banners, including Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.