Amazon Cuts Grocery Delivery Threshold

As consumers remain concerned about the price of food and essentials – with some personal stories going viral on social media – Amazon posted a story on its website about the ways shoppers can save time and money on groceries by using Amazon Prime services.

First, Amazon underscored the competitive pricing it offers via Amazon Prime memberships, which offer savings both online and at Amazon Fresh grocery stores. The company reported that it has lowered the threshold for free Amazon Fresh delivery from $150 to $100, effective Oct 5. “We’re always looking for ways to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers and this enhanced benefit does just that,” the announcement explained.

Additionally, Prime members can score savings by using a Prime Visa credit card that offers unlimited 5% back on purchases and by browsing the site’s deal section featuring offers up to 50% off on thousands of items. Amazon also touted its Subscribe & Save program with benefits for a host of everyday essentials.

In addition to online savings, Amazon shared how it is making it easier for members to find discounts when shopping at one of its 44 brick-and-mortar stores located in California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and the state of Washington. For example, Prime customers can scan an in-store code in the Amazon app or use a credit card linked to their Prime account at the register, on the smart Dash Cart or at the Just Walk Out exit.

On the topic of deals, Amazon recently provided an update on its Prime Big Deal Days, which begin Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through Oct. 11. The retail behemoth reported that Prime members can access “millions” of deals worldwide, more than last year’s holiday kick-off event.

Data and tech company Numerator is keeping tabs on the effectiveness of this year’s Prime Big Deal Days, publishing live updates on consumer purchasing and sentiment during the two-day event. In addition to its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Tracker, Numerator will share a post-event recap on Oct. 12.

Numerator’s early prediction: This year’s Prime Big Deal Days will likely be smaller than Prime Day, but still provide a bump in overall digital sales.

