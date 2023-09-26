Amazon Go Opens 6th U.S. Suburban-Format Location

As part of its efforts to expand its physical presence, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Amazon opened an Amazon Go store in Puyallup, Wash. The location is the third suburban-format store in the Seattle area, as well as the sixth store of this format to open in the United States. The company also operates three suburban stores outside of Los Angeles, in Whittier, Torrance and Woodland Hills.

Despite the closure of eight locations earlier this year, the company said that it remains committed to opening more Amazon Go stores.

To mark the store opening, customers will get 10% off every purchase through Oct 29 and take advantage of $3 breakfast sandwiches and $5 oven-toasted sandwiches from the Made-to-Order kitchen through the end of the year. Amazon Go’s Made-to-Order menu features more than 35 options, among them the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch, the Cuban, and the Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Sandwich. On Oct. 20-21, the store will host grand-opening events at which the first 100 customers will receive an Amazon.com Gift Card (up to $100 value).

The 3,800-square-foot Puyallup store is located at 15518 Meridian Ave East, and its store hours are 6:00 a.m-10:00 p.m. The store features the same frictionless Just Walk Out Shopping technology available at the other Amazon Go stores. In addition to the Made-to-Order kitchen, the store carries a range of grab-and-go foods; a variety of specialty beverages; a curated selection of home, personal, health, pet and auto products; and local food and beverage items.

Additionally, customers can return eligible items purchased on Amazon.com to this location at the customer service counter inside the store. Shoppers start the return on Amazon.com and select the Puyallup Amazon Go store as the drop off location. After submitting the return request, they’ll receive a return QR code that they must bring to show a store employee, along with their return, with no need to print or package anything. The store also has an on-site Amazon Hub Locker that lets customers pick up eligible items purchased on Amazon.com.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.