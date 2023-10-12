Amazon Fresh Store Receives Industry’s 1st Zero Carbon Certification

In a first for the grocery industry and for Amazon, an Amazon Fresh store in Seattle has received Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). Located on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle, the 35,000-square-foot store was designed with a host of sustainability features.

Those features span many parts of the building and its functions. Low-carbon concrete flooring, for example, formed a literal foundation of sustainability. Natural refrigerants are used he cooling systems and the kitchen is powered by all-electric sources. On the property, electric vehicle charging stations are available for shoppers to use. According to Amazon, the store has saved 100 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent since it welcomed its first customers last year.

While this store is the first to achieve this zero carbon status, ILFI is currently assessing four other Amazon physical retail sites for certification, too. It’s a rigorous process, as ILFI’s team reviews store operations for 12 consecutive months to ensure that the project meets stringent standards supported by demonstrated data.

As a company, Amazon continues to implement other sustainability features across its business, including its brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations. Its Climate Pledge includes a goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team and everyone involved in this achievement,” said Tony Hoggett, SVP of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores. “At Amazon, we’re building a best-in-class grocery shopping experience, and part of that is bringing customers more sustainable options across our stores. Enacting initiatives that support Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, like the Zero Carbon Certification, are a win for our planet.”

ILFI CEO Lindsay Baker emphasized the significance of this milestone in the grocery industry. “We’re thrilled to see this leadership from Amazon. A grocery store showing how to be accountable for all its carbon — from construction and materials to operations — is impactful from both a customer and industry perspective,” she remarked.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.