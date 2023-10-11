SpartanNash Shares Progress Toward 2025 ESG Goals

With the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, SpartanNash is giving an in-depth look at its advancements toward associate career experience, sustainability initiatives, environmental health and safety practices, community outreach, and philanthropy. The food solutions company is also sharing its 2025 ESG goals, which are aligned to the core capabilities of people, operational excellence and insights that drive solutions.

On the environmental side, SpartanNash reduced fleet mileage by 12% in 2022, decreased distribution center facility ozone-depleting emissions by 59% and began converting distribution center lighting, which led to a 6% decrease in electricity use. The company also saved more than 480 pounds of food from landfills throughout the year.

SpartanNash reported that it reduced its Total Recordable Incident Rate by 57% since 2020, and decreased lost-time incidents by 72%. The company also expanded its tuition reimbursement program for full-time and part-time associates and invested an additional $2,250 per year per associate looking to advance their education. SpartanNash also introduced paid parental leave for all associates after the birth or adoption of a child.

"I'm proud of the intentional, cross-functional partnerships we've created to strategically embed the SpartanNash ESG goals into our overall strategic master action plan," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "As a People First Company, it is our responsibility to create solutions that improve the lives of our associates and the communities we serve. We are committed to continuous progress and sharing our journey with SpartanNash's key stakeholders."

As far as corporate social responsibility initiatives in 2022, SpartanNash donated over $1.5 million in product and financial contributions to areas that suffered disasters, including Ukraine, Puerto Rico, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company also donated $400,000 to help alleviate food insecurity in the communities it serves.

Moving forward, SpartanNash plans to publish its ESG report on a biennial basis, with its next comprehensive report being released in 2025 and covering its progress in 2023 and 2024. By 2025, the company plans to use 100% renewable energy and also plans to complete two large projects focused on converting from freon to ammonia or CO2 in its distribution centers.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.