SpartanNash Reaches Food Waste Diversion Milestone

Food solutions company SpartanNash is sharing the strides it has made in diverting food waste from landfills. Through its partnership with app-based marketplace Flashfood, SpartanNash has saved one million pounds of food waste while also helping families save $1.9 million on their grocery bills.

The two companies have worked together for more than three years, starting with a pilot program with Family Fare and Martin's Super Markets in Indiana and Michigan in 2020. Last year, 44 Family Fare and VG's Grocery stores in Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska were added to the roster.

"At SpartanNash, we're focused on innovative ways to meet shopper needs," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. "This solution has made a tremendous difference in preventing food waste while helping families save on imperfect produce and other products that might otherwise end up in landfills."

With Flashfood, shoppers can make purchases of discounted fresh and center store items nearing their best-by date directly in the app, then pick up their order from the "Flashfood Zone" at participating stores.

"Partnerships with mission-aligned grocers like SpartanNash play a vital role in addressing the connected problems of food waste and food insecurity," said Brody Slacer, Flashfood’s head of impact. "We sincerely appreciate the company's early commitment to our alliance and the hard work of their team members that have made it all possible."

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.