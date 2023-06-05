SpartanNash Brings on Center Store Merchandising Exec

Food solutions company SpartanNash has hired Brandon Pasch to fill the role of VP, center store merchandising, effective immediately. According to SpartanNash, Pasch will help advance the company’s merchandising transformation by developing strategy and driving results.

"Brandon is a skilled leader in merchandising, with extensive experience across many categories within the retail and grocery industry," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "We're thrilled to have his unique perspective and unyielding work ethic to help improve the in-store guest experience at our retail locations and for our independent wholesale customers."

Pasch most recently served as VP of merchandising, center store at Giant Eagle Inc., and also held leadership roles in merchandising, planning and buying at Meijer and Target.

In April, SpartanNash brought on Arpen Shah in the role of VP, merchandising strategy and analytics. In addition to leading merchandising strategy and analytics for the overall merchandising business, Shah will be responsible for promotional planning, shelf technology, category management and merchandising data analytics.

Also in April, the company promoted David Sisk from SVP to EVP, chief customer officer. In his new role, Sisk oversees customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency and military exchanges worldwide.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.