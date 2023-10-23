New Sentry Foods Opens in Milwaukee Food Desert

Sentry Foods, a group of independently owned and operated stores in Wisconsin, has added another location under its banner. The 14,000-square-foot location at 6350 W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee is the ninth Sentry Foods in Wisconsin and is expected to improve food access in an area that’s been considered a food desert.

According to local media reports, the store in the northwest part of Milwaukee is the first one in that neighborhood to open since another independent grocer, Kohl's Food Store, shuttered in 2019. The grand opening was held on Oct. 20 and will serve residents of the Westlawn Gardens, Silver Spring and Havenwoods neighborhoods. Shoppers at the new store can browse from a variety of fresh foods and grocery staples and also take advantage of online commerce options.

“Everyone should have access to fresh and healthy food within their neighborhood. The addition of Sentry Foods to the northwest side is a major development for the residents of the area, and it will help continue the transformation that is happening with new housing, businesses, and neighborhood improvements,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Owner Bharat Bansal welcomed shoppers to the latest Sentry Foods. “We want to bring the high-quality Sentry grocery experience to the residents of this community. We are excited to be joining the neighborhood transformation at this pivotal time,” he remarked. Bansal owns two other Sentry locations in Milwaukee.

Sentry Foods is marking its 70th year in business this year. The business has scaled back in more recent years, as other grocers expanded their reach in southeast and central Wisconsin and the company experienced various challenges.