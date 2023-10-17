Foxtrot Opens 6th D.C.-Area Location

Foxtrot is widening its service circle with a new store in the Logan Circle area of Washington, D.C. Welcoming shoppers on Oct. 18, the location is the upscale convenience store’s sixth outpost in that market.

Shoppers who visit the Foxtrot Market at 1341 14th NW can pick up sundries and essentials in an easy-to-shop format. As with other Foxtrot stores, this one is stocked with more than 150 local products ranging from hummus to beer and carries a variety of chef-prepared meals. Shoppers can also enjoy drinks, snacks and meals in an in-store café that is open throughout the day. Pickup and delivery services are available through Foxtrot’s native app. A range of nonfood items is available as well, such as health and beauty items and gifts.

Some of the first customers can get swag to take home, as the retailer is giving away free tote bags on opening day to shoppers who pay via the app. Foxtrot is also marking the opening by offering $5 glasses of private label wines between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the grand opening.

The Chicago-headquartered Foxtrot has been on the march in the nation’s capital this year. The Logan Circle opening follows the unveiling of a store in the Navy Yard neighborhood in May and another site in Farragut Square in January. In all, Foxtrot operates 32 stores in the United States, mainly in the markets of Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas and Austin, Texas.

The Logan Circle Foxtrot is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.