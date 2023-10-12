Farm Stores Opens Latest Drive-Thru Market

A new type of c-store is opening in Dallas, Ga. Farm Stores, which operates dozens of convenience drive-thru markets, is unveiling its latest outpost in that area northwest of Atlanta.

As with other Farm Stores, this one will sell grocery, bakery and café offerings in a drive-thru format. The retailer is well-known for its hot glazed doughnuts and baguettes, and sells other items from its bakery, like pastries, cakes and different kinds of breads. Customers can also swing by and pick up groceries from their vehicles, including cereals, sliced meats and cheeses, coffee, paper goods, beer, wine and other everyday essentials.

Prepared foods can even be brought to cars, too. Customers can pick up a coffee to go or order sandwiches and snacks.

The freestanding Dallas drive-thru market officially opens on Oct. 14. To mark the grand opening, the retailer announced a ticket giveaway contest for a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans. Customers (and super fans) can visit the new location to pick up a 14-page booklet and begin submitting coupons/tickets with purchases at the store. A grand prize winner will be chosen randomly and announced on the store’s Facebook page on Nov. 4.

With offices in Miami, Fla., and Broomall, Pa., Farm Stores operates 60 markets around the country, mostly in the Eastern and Southern parts of the United States. The company was founded nearly 60 years ago in Florida and acquired the Swiss Farms drive-thru grocery chain in Pennsylvania in 2020. While Farms Stores evokes nostalgia for the road trip era of the mid-20th century, it has embraced technology with an easy-to-use app and locations that offer delivery through services like UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub or Waitr. Farm Stores is currently offering franchising opportunities to potential new operators.