Indy Fresh Market Brings Relief to Urban Food Desert

A new Black-owned grocery store has opened in an area of Indianapolis that’s been considered a food desert. Indy Fresh Market at 6160 E. 38th St. welcomed its first shoppers this week and is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 24.

The approximately 14,000-square-foot store is located near a new medical device manufacturing facility on the near east side of the city. It’s been in the works for more two years, following an October 2021 groundbreaking.

[Read more: “EXCLUSIVE: What Is Food as Engagement?”]

Indy Fresh Market is operated by Indianapolis natives Michael McFarland and Markcus Williams. The store was built by Cook Medical with investments from IMPACT Central Indiana and other partners, and the long-term plan is for McFarland and Williams to own 100% of the business under a rent-to-own model.

The new store fills a void in the area, as the next closest supermarket is three miles away and not accessible via public transit. According to a study from the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, Indy Fresh Market will have an $11 million impact on the community.

A virtual tour of the store posted on the Facebook social media platform reveals that the space is stocked with a variety of everyday essentials and includes a fresh meat department, produce section, prepared foods counter and more. Locally grown produce and dairy products from local farmers are spotlighted, and the meat case includes a variety of smoked meat items.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Williams in a Facebook post ahead of the soft opening.

Indy Fresh Market is open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.