Foxtrot Chooses KeHE as Primary Distributor

Foxtrot Market has entered into a partnership with KeHE Distributors, which will now serve as the modern convenience store’s primary distributor for natural, organic and specialty products. Foxtrot currently has locations in Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Austin and Bethesda, Md., and also ships products nationwide.

Foxtrot's selection spans chef-prepared salads, breakfast tacos, packaged snacks and sommelier-selected wines, as well as personal care products and gifts. Each of its locations features local products curated with the help of local makers, chefs, bakers and brewers.

"Partnering with KeHE is an exciting step for Foxtrot," said Mitch Madoff, head of supply chain for Foxtrot. "KeHE's robust mix of innovative brands and customer favorites is helping us to rapidly expand our business and change how consumers perceive convenience stores. We're now able to offer an amazing variety of highly curated healthy, innovative products that our customers love with the consistency & dependability of KeHe."

KeHE’s new partnership with Foxtrot expands its business in the convenience channel, and the distributor aims to continue its mission to provide more consumers with access to quality and better-for-you products.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Foxtrot as their primary distributor for natural, organic and specialty products,” said Kristen Christopher, VP of alternate channels at KeHE. “Foxtrot and KeHE share a commitment to providing consumers with curated assortment of innovative and high-quality products that also support diverse, local and sustainable businesses.”

KeHE currently serves more than 30,000 retail locations through its network of more than 19 distribution centers across North America. In July, the company held its holiday show in Chicago, an event featuring 300 new brands and 800 exhibitors.

The distributor identified trends that are likely to resonate with shoppers this holiday season, including consumers’ continued taste for homemade and just-like-homemade products, as well as more diverse selections and food and beverages that evoke nostalgia. Additionally, many consumers continue to look for holistic health and wellness items that help them de-stress during the busy holiday season.