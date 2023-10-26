Food Bazaar Opens Renovated Store in Brooklyn

Food Bazaar Supermarket has opened a newly redeveloped supermarket at 1102 Myrtle Avenue, in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. To mark the occasion, the company is hosting a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. As part of the event, Food Bazaar will donate food to St. John’s Bread and Life Food Pantry to help provide meals to those in need throughout Brooklyn and its neighboring borough of Queens.

The grand-opening celebration will also feature family-friendly activities, the distribution to the first 1,000 customers of free Food Bazaar tote bags filled with products, and complimentary food samples throughout the store.

“We are truly excited to see our store come to life once again in a community we have had the privilege of serving for so many years,” noted Edward Suh, EVP for Food Bazaar. “We eagerly anticipate welcoming back our loyal shoppers to a beautiful facility that now offers expanded services, including a meat department with skilled butchers for custom-cut meats; a full-service seafood department boasting a variety of whole fish, fillets, crab legs and live lobster; a deli counter serving hot meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner; a bakery with freshly baked in-house breads; and a delightful assortment of cakes, as well as a wide selection of organic and natural foods.”

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bogopa through a New Markets Tax Credit equity investment that will provide Brooklyn residents with high-quality and diverse food offerings at affordable prices,” said Olivia Pipitone, executive director of the Chase New Markets Tax Credit team at New York-based JP Morgan Chase Bank, one of Bagopa’s partners in the store redevelopment project. “We remain committed to using this impactful financing tool to support investment in our communities – everyone deserves to have fresh and healthy food within walking distance of their home.”

Food Bazaar offers numerous exclusive discounts, such as specials for senior citizens, firefighters and employees. Customers can find savings by downloading the Food Bazaar Rewards App, which enables them to earn their way to free groceries and participate in several enter-to-win sweepstakes throughout the year. The banner additionally provides online shopping and home delivery.

Long Island City, N.Y.-based Bogopa Service Corp., operating under the name Food Bazaar, is a family-owned and -operated company that has grown to more than 30 full-service supermarkets in the New York metropolitan area. Food Bazaar carries staple grocery items, international offerings and its own product lines under the Bogopa private label.