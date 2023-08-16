Food Bazaar Becomes Official Supermarket Partner of NYC Football Club

Two popular New York City brands are teaming up: Grocery store operator Food Bazaar Supermarkets has partnered with New York City Football Club (NYCFC) to make Food Bazaar the official supermarket partner of the club.

Food Bazaar is a privately owned company well known for its vast international food offerings and charitable contributions. It operates 30 full-service supermarkets in New York City and the Tri-State metropolitan area.

As part of the new partnership, the organizations will launch the Goals for Good campaign to help tackle food insecurity in New York City. The campaign will run throughout the remainder of the 2023 season and see Food Bazaar donate $100 worth of food for every goal NYCFC scores to New York Common Pantry. Food Bazaar will also retroactively donate $3,000 for the 30 goals NYCFC has already scored earlier this season.

Food Bazaar app rewards members will also have access to discounted NYCFC tickets at up to 25% off.

Additionally, NYCFC and Food Bazaar are launching a sweepstakes for fans for a chance to win four free tickets to a NYCFC home match this season. Fans can visit nycfc.com/fbsweeps to enter.

“We are excited about all the benefits our alliance with NYCFC will provide our patrons,” said Edward Suh, EVP of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Food Bazaar. “Both brands share a very enthusiastic and engaged fanbase, and our discount ticket offers and weekly ticket giveaways allow us to deliver on the exceptional value proposition our customers enjoy in their relationship with us. Additionally, we are extremely proud to partner with NYCFC and the Goals for Good campaign that will result in tens of thousands of dollars in food donations to New York Common Pantry.”

Andres Gonzalez, NYCFC VP of partnerships, said: “Food Bazaar is a community-forward organization with a culturally diverse customer base, making us like-minded organizations and our partnership a seamless fit. From its commitment to serving the neighborhoods where its supermarkets are located to working together and using our platforms to give back through the Goals for Good campaign, I’m thrilled that Food Bazaar will be joining the club as our official supermarket partner.”

In other news, Food Bazaar reportedly acquired more than 8 acres of land in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn for $40 million. Included in the recent purchase is the Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas, which is expected to be transformed into a new Food Bazaar location.