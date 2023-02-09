How 2023 Super Bowl Fans Match Up at the Grocery Store

Numerator leveraged its verified purchase research, a sentiment survey of 2,000-plus consumers, and psychographics data, to delve deeper and determine how each fan base matches up against one another for the two biggest Big Game purchases: beer and snacks.

Beer is the top alcoholic beverage choice for Super Sunday watchers (47% plan to buy), followed by wine (28%) and spirits (24%). In regard to which beer football fans will spend their money on, Eagles enthusiasts will be picking up Miller, Bud Light and Yuengling, while Chiefs supporters’ beer dollars will go to Bud Light, Busch and Michelob Ultra.

Eagles and Chiefs fans do agree on their top snack brand, though, as both groups mostly opt for the cheaper private label brands — understandable considering the current high inflationary environment. In fact, Numerator found that 68% of game watchers say that inflation will affect their purchases this year. However, Eagles fans did choose Frito-Lay as their second snack choice, while Chiefs fans went for Lays.