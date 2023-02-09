How 2023 Super Bowl Fans Match Up at the Grocery Store

Both fan groups are also on the same playing field when it comes to where they prefer to grocery shop, choosing Walmart as their top choice. But they’re in opposition on their follow-up choices. Chiefs fans prefer to buy in bulk, opting for Sam’s Club and Costco, as well as Kroger. Meanwhile, Eagle fans prefer Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons and Wakefern as their runner-up grocers.
The Kroger Co. data division 84.51° also delved into what’s on the menu for Super Sunday. According to its “February Consumer Digest,” chips and dips are the fan favorite, at 72%. This was followed by eating pizza, at 44%; homemade appetizers, at a close 42%; and eating sides, at 35%.
Not only are grocers getting ready for football fans, but this year Valentine’s Day is also not too far behind. To learn more about whether consumers are poised to spend more on one event over the other, check out “Are Consumers Game for This Month’s Big Occasions?”
Bentonville, Ark.-based-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division ranks eighth. Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3; Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4; Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10; Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9; and Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is No. 25 the list.