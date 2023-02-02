What New Products Are Already Beloved by Consumers?

Out of the thousands of new products that have been introduced over the past year or so, some items are particularly resonating with consumers. BrandSpark International and Newsweek are out with the winners of their 15th annual Best New Product Awards showing emerging favorites across several categories.

Based on a survey of nearly 11,000 U.S. consumers, the awards recognized 62 winning products in the food and beverage, health/beauty/care (HBC) and household segments.

[Read more: "How CPGs Anticipate the Needs of Shoppers"]

Examples of food and beverage winners include Kellogg’s Town House Dipping Thins crackers, plant-based Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Chick’n Tenders, Sargento Block Cheese Natural Cheese and Tropicana Premium Drinks in Peachy Pineapple Paradise & Piña Colada flavor, among others.

Winners in the household space include Dove Body Wash Concentrate + Reusable Bottle, Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze dish soap and Febreze Unstoppables Touch Fabric Spray.

Standouts in health and beauty include Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel moisturizer, Covergirl Simply Ageless Lash Plumping Mascara and Native Baked by Melissa Plastic-Free Deodorant- in Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake scent.

BrandSpark and Newsweek identified some key trends based on survey results. In the food and beverage sector, for example, consumers are finding ways to marry health and convenience, with 59% of respondents agreeing that convenience is more important than eating healthy when they are crunched for time, up from 50% last year.

Convenience is also a driver in household care, with 78% of those polled saying that they appreciate multi-purpose products that can be used for multiple household jobs.

When it comes to overall health and wellness, half of consumers said they regularly look for innovation in healthy products and 56% reported that they don’t mind spending more to get healthy products that work for them. At a time of high inflation, 66% of consumers said that personal care and beauty products from mass brands are as effective as premium or prestige brands.

"With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards help consumers know what is worth their hard-earned dollars,” said Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark International and founder of the Best New Product Awards. “We see consumer attitudes shifting and can see that most leading brands are developing new products with meaningful innovations to meet these consumer needs and aspirations.

Added Philip Scrutton, VP of shopper insights at BrandSpark: "Despite inflationary pressure on American shoppers, Americans' interest in innovation remained strong with two in three willing to pay more for an improved new product. Brands must convince shoppers that their product is worth it, as one in two reports choosing some lower-priced alternatives in response to inflation.”

The full list of winning new products is available online.