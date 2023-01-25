Kroger Predicts Top Food Trends for 2023

The Kroger Co. is taking a peek at the coming year with its fifth annual 2023 Food Trends Report, which predicts emerging food trends, consumer behaviors and popular items. Kroger expects Americans to continue eating and cooking at home while celebrating special life moments and entertaining friends and family.

Among this year’s trends is a desire to create a meal that pleases everyone in the room. Staple items like cheese, cheesecake and salt-and-pepper flavored foods are especially popular, with consumers personalizing charcuterie, adding special flavors to favorite snacks and satisfying a sweet tooth. Kroger products to try include Private Selection New York Style Cheesecake, Murray’s Mini-Brie and Private Selection Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Kettle Chips.

Making everyday snacking, meal planning and hosting easy and seamless is another 2023 trend for consumers. Dips and dippers and elevated sweet snacks are more popular than ever, including Kroger Chicken Salad, Simple Truth Organic Black Bean Dip, Simple Truth Sugar Cookie Confetti Cashews and more.

Leveling up at-home meals with special ingredients like seafood is also on deck, with customers looking to save money by reaching for products like Private Selection Cold Smoked Alaskan Wild Sockeye Salmon, Home Chef Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Garlic Butter and Kroger Savory Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

"This is the year of celebration as we relish in being together with family and friends," said Stuart Aitken, SVP, chief merchant and marketing officer. "Customers not only learned to cook during the pandemic, they grew to love it.”

Continued Aitken: “In 2023, cooking at home remains a mainstay with customers gathering together to celebrate time lost and save money as inflation moderates. From global flavors and elevating a special meal to household staples, Kroger is proud to offer our customers fresh, affordable food every day and we are honored to play a small part in so many shared happy moments."

Finally, celebrating heritage through food will be a popular trend in 2023, as families and their friends connect over meals that include Private Selection Argentinian Inspired Chimichurri Blend, Kroger Chinese Inspirations Chicken Fried Rice, Private Selection Indian Inspired Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce and more.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.