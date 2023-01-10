Kroger Shares Details on Simple Truth Brand on 10th Anniversary

The Kroger Co. is celebrating 10 years of its private-label Simple Truth line, which holds the distinction of being America's No. 1 organic and free-from brand. Kroger credits the success of Simple Truth to affordability, accessibility and simple ingredients.

The brand offers more than 1,500 products that are free from 101 artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, and contain no artificial ingredients. Simple Truth also includes minimally processed, naturally raised meats, and organic items produced by growers and handlers certified by agencies and organizations accredited by the USDA, free from synthetic fertilizers and genetic engineering.

"A decade ago, Simple Truth was born when we identified that our customers wanted a simpler way to shop for Free From and Organic products," said Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands. "The mission we started with 10 years ago remains our promise today – to offer delicious foods that are Free From 101 artificial ingredients our customers do not want in their products at an accessible price.”

Continued De Paoli: “During the past 10 years, Simple Truth stayed true to that commitment, making it a customer favorite and America's number one Organic and Free From Brand. We are so proud of all we have achieved together and even more excited about what is ahead for Simple Truth."

According to Kroger, the 10 most loved Simple Brand products over the past 10 years are:

Organic Garbanzo Beans

Mixed Berry Granola

Organic Apple Juice

Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

Organic Whole White Mushrooms

Natural Cage Free Large Brown Eggs

Organic Mixed Vegetables

Exotic Vegetable Chips

Organic 100% Whole Wheat Penne Rigate

Organic Baby Spring Mix

In celebration of the brand’s anniversary, Kroger is offering customers 10X Fuel Points on all Simple Truth purchases with a digital coupon from Jan. 18-31. Customers can also receive special offers, a 5X digital event for natural and organic items, and healthy recipes.

Last summer, Kroger’s Holly Adrien and Alexandra Trott of 84.51° shared further details on the grocer’s efforts in the natural and organic space. Kroger’s integration of these products with their mainstream counterparts, as well as expanded in-store communications, have helped it pave the way for growth and wider acceptance among its shoppers.

“In the past year, more than 73% of Kroger households purchased an item in this category, clearly demonstrating that this selection is important to them,” they wrote. “Natural and organic brands continue to be a vibrant growth opportunity for the company.”

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.