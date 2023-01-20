Kroger’s Our Brands VP to Speak at PLMA Conference

Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands at The Kroger Co., will speak at the Private Label Marketing Association’s (PLMA) annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, slated for March 22-24 in Orlando, Fla., at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. De Paoli will take part in a breakfast session scheduled for Friday, March 24.

“We are pleased to welcome Juan De Paoli to our annual Meeting & Leadership Conference,” said Peggy Davies, president of New York-based PLMA, a nonprofit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. “Juan’s 20-plus years of experience, vision and talent has greatly contributed to consumer engagement with retailers’ own brands.”

Having joined Kroger in 2021, De Paoli is responsible for driving Kroger’s private label vision, strategy and program development to deliver long-term growth and enhance the company’s brand equity, strategic positioning, revenue, profit and market value. He also provides leadership to and develops high-performing team members, and oversees product development, testing, sourcing, vendor selection and private label marketing programs to minimize cost and maximize sales revenues related to private label products. Before Kroger, he was SVP of private brands at Ahold Delhaize USA, and spent 12 years at H-E-B in its own-brand organization. De Paoli was also VP of grocery, frozen, health and beauty care, and general merchandising at Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco Associates. Additionally, he worked for Oscar Mayer Food Corp. and Procter & Gamble in Venezuela and Mexico.

Also appearing at the event is Roger Davidson, an industry veteran and top consultant in the food retail industry.

PLMA’s Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference brings together manufacturers, retailers and many others. The annual event focuses on expanding private brand knowledge of the industry in general, as well as for personal and professional development.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, while San Antonio-based H-E-B, with more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico, is No. 16 on the list.