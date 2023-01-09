Wakefern to Hold Next Own Brands Supplier Summit

Wakefern Food Corp. will hold an Own Brands Supplier Diversity Summit later this year. The event is an open call to diverse private label manufacturers to source new and trending food and beverage products. Certified-diverse private label manufacturers and suppliers interested in taking part in Wakefern’s Own Brands Supplier Diversity Summit can submit their applications through RangeMe Jan. 9-Jan. 23.

Wakefern’s private label team will consider submissions for virtual pitch meetings, and finalists will attend a one-day summit in June 2023 at Wakefern’s headquarters, where they will present their innovative products to a panel of executives. The strongest products will be selected for potential inclusion in Wakefern’s Bowl & Basket or Wholesome Pantry store-brand portfolio, with a goal of establishing long-term partnerships.

“We are excited to expand on the success of our first Own Brands Supplier Summit,” said Wakefern Chief Merchandising Officer Bryant Harris. “We are particularly looking forward to meeting with a variety of diverse manufacturers to learn more about their unique products. At Wakefern, we know that embracing diversity fosters creativity and strengthens our product offerings and services.”

To be considered for the Own Brands Supplier Diversity Summit, certified-diverse suppliers must fill out a RangeMe application online. Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with products or services in the listed categories can apply for consideration in the event. At this time, Wakefern isn’t accepting submissions for nonfood items, supplemental and nutritional items, or baby food. All other food items will be considered. Applicants must provide a complete and accurate description of the product and product line, including a brand profile.

Wakefern’s first Own Brands Supplier Innovation Summit took place in July 2022 and yielded four winners.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises almost 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.