Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store

Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.

To celebrate the new store and to demonstrate the company’s continued dedication to the community, a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., with a donation of tons of food going to Templo Emmanuel, run by Pastor Cesar Cruz. The celebration will also feature giveaways such as a free Food Bazaar tote bag filled with goodies for the first 1,000 customers and free food samples throughout the store. Additionally, the first 400 customers at the East Harlem store who show the Food Bazaar app on their phones will receive a voucher code for a free pair of New York Yankee tickets to select 2022 regular season games.

“We have had our eye on East Harlem for many years, and with this being our very first entry into the busy Manhattan market, we are extremely excited to introduce our brand to the community,” said Food Bazaar EVP Edward Suh. “East Harlem shoppers will love our wide variety of fresh, authentic foods at affordable prices. More importantly, Food Bazaar is committed to working with community leaders and organizations to build partnerships that benefit local families and ensure that much-needed goods will get to the people who need it most in our neighborhoods.”

Food Bazaar provides each community it serves with the food and flavors of customers’ home countries. In addition to these items, the East Harlem Food Bazaar will feature a custom cutting meat department; a full-service seafood department with a variety of whole fish, fillets, crab legs and live lobster; a deli counter with hot food and cold salads; and a bakery with fresh in-house baked breads, as well as an assortment of cakes. Customers will also find a coffee bean and roastery department and a full-service cheese section. Future plans for the store include a food court that will feature teriyaki, Korean fried chicken, and gourmet coffee and doughnuts.

There are various discounts available throughout the Food Bazaar chain, including specials for senior citizens, firefighters and employees. Additional savings are available via the new Food Bazaar Rewards App from the App Store or Google Play.

Long Island City, N.Y.-based Bogopa is a family-founded, privately owned and operated company that has grown to 30 full-service supermarkets in the tri-state metropolitan area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under the name Food Bazaar.