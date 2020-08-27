Food Bazaar Owner Buys 3rd Fairway Store

Bogopa Service Corp., owner of the Food Bazaar grocery store banner, has acquired the Fairway Market location in Westbury, New York, on Long Island. The purchase comes in the wake of Bogopa’s acquisition of two other former Fairway Market stores, in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn (Red Hook) and Queens (Douglaston) last month.

“The acquisitions of the Fairway stores make for very exciting times for Bogopa, and we are eager to show all the shoppers at these former Fairway locations that Food Bazaar will be keeping much of the same services and quality they have come to expect, while continuing the outstanding online shopping convenience with Instacart,” said Edward Suh, EVP for Brooklyn-based Bogopa, a family-owned business that operates 28 Food Bazaar supermarkets in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut and New York’s Westchester County.

Under the Food Bazaar banner, the Westbury store will continue to cater to the community it serves while delivering perishables, organics, international foods, specialty coffees, e-commerce (via Instacart) and customer service. Store associates will remain in their roles, according to Bagopa.