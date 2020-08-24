Aldi’s Expansion Push Hits a New Part of Long Island

Aldi is expanding in Long Island, New York, as part of its ongoing aggressive U.S. growth push.

The discount grocery chain said that it would open its eighth store on Long Island, this one located in North Babylon. Earlier this year, Aldo opened another new Long Island location in Valley Stream, the company’s first store in Nassau County. These new stores in North Babylon and Valley Stream are propelled by a more than $5 billion investment in nationwide growth to update existing Aldi stores and open hundreds of new locations.

This summer, Aldi surpassed more than 2,000 stores across the country and revealed plans for its next wave of coast-to-coast expansion, including opening about 70 new stores by the end of the year. The North Babylon store is one of those new locations and a key addition to the retailer’s Long Island footprint.

“Long Island is an important market for us, and we are proud to be opening our second new store this year,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor division VP for Aldi. “Opening new stores and providing even more customers access to healthy, low-price groceries has always been one of our top priorities, and it’s more critical now than ever before.”

Aldi also recently said that it would open a new distribution center in the southern Alabama town of Loxely. Conveniently located near I-10, the facility will support the retailer's growth in northern Florida and adjacent states, and facilitate entry into Louisiana and cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Aldi currently operates 180 stores in Alabama and Florida, with four regional headquarters and distribution centers in the area.

The company's chief rival in the deep-discount space, Lidl, has also concentrated on the Long Island market as part of its overall growth plan, with a total of eight stores planned in the region.

Based in Batavia, Illinois, Aldi U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.