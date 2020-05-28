Aldi Curbside Rolls Out to 35 States

Aldi is finally ready to expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup service to more states after having piloted it in select markets since 2017. By the end of July, the e-commerce option will be available at 600 stores in 35 states, a welcome announcement for those spending less time in stores during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers, and demand for this service has continued to increase. We're pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks," said Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi U.S. "We are always looking for ways to make the Aldi shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store or online for delivery or pickup, we'll continue to be here to safely serve our customers."

The full selection of Aldi products are available for pickup — powered by Instacart — by shopping at shop.aldi.us or on the mobile app. Customers can select their pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at the store, and an employee will load groceries into their car.

Aldi customers in more than 10,000 ZIP codes nationwide also have access to online grocery delivery, powered by San Francisco-based Instacart.

With nearly 2,000 stores in 36 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.