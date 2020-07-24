PETA Names Aldi Top Grocer

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is recognizing Aldi for its wide variety of private label vegan food offerings, from veggie burgers, hot dogs, meatless meatballs, vegetable pot stickers and eggplant ravioli to an array of dairy-free cheeses, plant-based milks and vegan ice cream. For these efforts, the Norfolk, Virginia-based animal rights organization has awarded its Top Grocer Award to the food retailer.

"Aldi recognizes that consumers today care about animal welfare, their own health, and the impact that a meat- and dairy-heavy diet has on the environment — and it deserves to be recognized for offering shoppers a host of tasty vegan foods," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "These are times when consumers are contemplating numerous changes in their lives, and many of them, especially young people, do not want their money to support slaughterhouses and factory farms."

This award isn't Aldi's only recent recognition. The food retailer was chosen by consumers as the Value Leader in the national Market Force Information Grocery Benchmark Study for the 10th consecutive year. Aldi also revealed this week that it plans to open 70 additional stores by the end of 2020.

Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.