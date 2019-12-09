ALDI Shoppers Reveal Most-Loved Products of 2019

Shoppers are swarming ALDI stores for grab-and-go items, plant-based products and even buttery French breads, according to the retailer's latest shopper survey.

ALDI surveyed more than 40,000 shoppers as part of its 2019 "Fan Favorites" initiative. This year's winners include 23 products from categories across the store, from convenient grab-and-go items and organic produce to wine and cheese.

"Our fans have spoken and we're excited to share their most-loved products," said Scott Patton, vice president of corporate buying at ALDI U.S. "When I think about what makes ALDI so unique, it's three important factors – our incredibly loyal customers, our commitment to high quality products and our unbeatable prices. The ALDI Fan Favorites program brings this trifecta together in a formula we know our customers will be happy to see in their local ALDI store."

The ALDI 2019 Fan Favorites include:

Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese Pantry staple: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth or Low Sodium Chicken Broth Cooking/baking staple: Simply Nature Organic Spices Easy meal: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 16" Pepperoni Deli Pizza Fruit: Strawberries Deli: Never Any! Oven Roasted Turkey or Uncured Black Forest Ham Dip or spread: Simply Nature Organic Hummus Vegetable: Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix Breakfast: L'oven Fresh Everything Bagel Milk alternative: Friendly Farms Almondmilk Sweet treat: Moser Roth Premium Chocolate Condiment or sauce: Specially Selected Gourmet Vinaigrette Dressings Snack: Simply Nature Organic Tortilla Chips Alcohol: Winking Owl Moscato Cheese: Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds Meat: Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw Shrimp Beverage: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water Bread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche Buns Grab and go: Park Street Deli Hummus Mini Cups Vegetarian/vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers Baby or toddler: Little Journey Baby Wipes Gluten-free: liveGfree Gluten Free Multiseed Crackers

Starting this week, shoppers can find the Fan Favorites by looking for the blue heart-shaped logo on store shelves for all 23 winning products.

ALDI says that listening and reacting to its fans has helped the grocer deliver innovative new products that meet shoppers' ever-changing needs and tastes. The company says customer input has helped shape nearly every product line at ALDI. Based on shopper feedback, ALDI was the first retailer to offer an exclusive line of private label gluten-free products, and launched more vegan and vegetarian offerings under the popular Earth Grown brand.

In 2018, ALDI expanded its product offering to provide more of the fresh and convenient products customers want and need. Several of these newer products have quickly gained in popularity among ALDI fans, with several being named first-ever Fan Favorite winners, including: Simply Nature Organic Hummus, Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds in Gouda or Swiss & Gruyere, and Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon. The organic product selection at ALDI, which fans have equally embraced, has also significantly grown in recent years. Nearly 25% of the Fan Favorites winners are organic items.

ALDI has been voted as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information survey of U.S. consumers for eight years straight.

With its global headquarters in Germany, Aldi operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Aldi U.S. is No. 9 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.