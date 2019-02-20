Aldi Named Retailer of the Year 2019 by Progressive Grocer Sister Brand

Hard-discount grocer Aldi has been named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Store Brands, Progressive Grocer's private-label-centric sister brand, also owned by Chicago-based retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ.

The brand honored the Batavia, Ill.-based grocer, which plans to expand its store footprint to 2,500 from 1,800 by the end of 2022, for "differentiating itself with private brands that offer value, innovation and exclusivity." Currently, the grocer's product assortment consists of 90 percent private-label products.

"In a nutshell, our goal is very simple: It’s to provide a really great shopping experience for our customers and offer high-quality products at affordable prices," said Aldi Co-President Brent Laubaugh in Store Brands' story detailing the honor.

Read the full story here.

In other recent Aldi news, the grocer's private-label products this month were named among the 2019 Product of the Year Award winners. Three products total were named in the awards – in the Bread category, Aldi Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round; in the Vegetarian Entrée category, Aldi Earth Grown Chickenless Patties or Tenders; and, in the Wine category, Aldi Intermingle Red Blend – which were determined by a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by London-based consumer research company Kantar.

Aldi Inc. operates more than 1,800 stores in 35 states. It is No. 9 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.