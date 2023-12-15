Hussmann Scales Up to Help Retailers Meet New EPA Rules

The Hussmann Transcritical CO₂ Rack System operates with a 100% natural refrigerant (R-744, CO₂) and serves as a solution to meet current and upcoming regulatory requirements.

Hussmann is scaling up its CO2 capabilities to help retailers meet new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules related to low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

The company has recently added production capacity for transcritical carbon dioxide (CO2) rack systems in its Suwanee, Ga., facility.

The rapid adoption of CO2 technology by many retailers has placed a strain on the current original equipment manufacturer (OEM) capabilities and Hussmann is responding to meet the challenge.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, upcoming regulations and hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase downs are rapidly accelerating the demand for transcritical CO2 systems throughout the industry. With the anticipated January 2025 implementation of EPA regulations on new store construction and the use of low GWP refrigerants, Hussmann says it is expecting to see the high demand for CO2 products accelerate.

The expansion of these production capabilities are focused on Hussmann’s large outdoor transcritical rack platform, part of the Evolve Technologies portfolio, and is designed to serve large- and medium-sized retail floorplans. This unit’s footprint is optimized to consider loading limitations in areas where snow is common and flexible enough to accommodate various internal configurations.

Compared to a traditional HFC, transcritical CO2 systems have a low GWP of 1 — providing a refrigeration solution that has the lowest possible environmental impact. Hussmann’s transcritical CO2 system is Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed, 50 state compliant, meets the needs of the upcoming EPA regulations and provides an advantage for retailers looking to meet their ESG goals.

Transcritical CO2 rack systems are ideally suited for new construction projects where there is no existing refrigeration infrastructure. Refrigerated display cases, unit coolers and piping from existing synthetic systems are not suitable for use in a CO2 application.