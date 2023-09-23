Putting Certain Products Front and Center With the Right Displays

X Marks the Spot
In addition to product mix, location is another extremely important consideration when looking at display solutions. Hardware such as island displays and point-of-purchase shelving should be located strategically throughout the store to help encourage cross-merchandising opportunities as well as impulse buys.
According to Racine, Wis.-based Great Northern Instore, “When it comes to promoting products in-store, shoppers can be motivated to buy with a variety of tactics. Great Northern Instore applies proven insights to design activations with the right colors, images [and] structure for an in-store location, so you can tantalize the taste buds of any shopper. Whether your product is a simple everyday snack or part of a gourmet dining experience, customers are likely to make impulse purchases based on artful food retail display signs.”
Great Northern makes custom food merchandising displays that help give certain products prominence in any aisle, end cap or front-of-store area. The company developed a merchandising vehicle to give Pringles additional placement at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, for example, by placing gravity-feed solutions on top of coolers at checkout to help drive additional impulse purchases.
Get the Look
Attractiveness, as well as a level of interactivity, in display solutions can also help lead to increased sales. Hussmann’s Isla, for example, is a unique “design-your-own island” merchandiser that offers retailers a flexible way to display refrigerated, hot and dry items all in the same unit. A variety of product types can be aligned and placed with precision inside the unit, giving customers a lot to look at in a sleek and streamlined package.
When it comes to interactivity, companies like Durham, N.C.-based The Looma Project are offering tech-forward, immersive product experiences on existing shelves or at new displays. The Looma Project’s Loop product consists of a network of smart tablets installed in grocery stores to connect shoppers to the people who made the products, via authentic storytelling or education. Loop says that its offering is two to three times more productive than traditional end caps, and also promises 92% growth of trial rate for featured brands.