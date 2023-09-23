Putting Certain Products Front and Center With the Right Displays

While grocery display solutions are some of the most overlooked aspects of brick-and-mortar stores by customers, it’s no secret that they can play a pivotal role in lifting sales. Today’s displays are all about putting certain items front and center, but how can retailers find the right mix of product, location and hardware to maximize sales?

Mix It Up

Perhaps the most important consideration when looking at display solutions isn’t the hardware itself, but what should go on top of it and how it can flexibly meet that need. From popular store-brand items and seasonal snacks to the latest and greatest in bakery and meats, displays should be able to easily and effectively showcase products that can help drive the bottom line.

[Read more: "Converting Browsers Into Buyers With Shelf-Edge Solutions"]

Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann offers myriad display case options, and those made for specialty items like artisan bread and aged beef can help spotlight products that can make a big impact on sales. The company’s Aged Beef Service Merchandiser has a stainless steel interior and can prominently display several cuts of meat, while its Artisan Bread Wall Case features five adjustable lighted levels for optimal product placement.

Stone crab is another specialty item that grocers can put front and center in a novel way, thanks to custom mobile displays from Garland, Texas-based Atlantic Food Bars. The Iced Stone Crab Merchandiser helps enhance the in-store experience while also offering an add-on mobile clam bar that can hold everything from grab-and-go accessories to iced fresh seafood, crab meat, cold packaged foods, and more.

ALCO Designs, meanwhile, has several types of produce tables that can help grocers refresh their displays and pack even more of a fresh product punch. The Gardena, Calif.-based company’s displays offer what it calls “the ultimate in sensory and visual fulfillment” through modular designs that can easily be updated, as well as built-in shelves that create storage for additional products and provide a great opportunity for cross-merchandising.