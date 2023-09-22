Converting Browsers Into Buyers With Shelf-Edge Solutions

Shelf-edge and related technologies are rapidly evolving, becoming less costly and more capable while providing options that allow grocers and other retailers choices in how they want to invest for the maximum benefit.

Samsung, for one, is working with retailers to get them onboard with in-store digital technologies, applying its knowledge of video, networks and software to support applications that can satisfy multiple goals, from reducing labor to supporting promotions. It no longer makes electronic shelf labels (ESLs), but it works with companies that produce them and uses its own expertise to give grocers access to what shelf-edge technology can do for them, whether they want to initiate a program, upgrade an existing one, or explore new opportunities such as in-store advertising, a capability that Samsung supports.

Parrish Chapman, senior director, enterprise retail sales, key accounts at Samsung Electronics America, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., describes the opportunity that grocers have when it comes to shelf-edge technology as “massive,” given the store traffic that such initiatives can reach.

The potential of in-store digital selling is becoming increasingly evident, and grocers that have become more involved in omnichannel operations have recognized the advantages available if they can interact with customers in stores as they do online. However, many grocers have yet to begin, or are only somewhat involved in, up-to-date shelf-edge technology.

According to Chapman, Samsung is not only helping grocers that are already sophisticated in their use of in-store technology, but also those who are taking their first steps. One way the company does so is by helping them look at a store in a compartmentalized fashion, building on the different ways that consumers shop and that retailers present goods across different departments.

Focusing Investments

Although ESLs that can be automatically updated get a lot of attention, many grocers that are interested in shelf-edge tech investments shy away from a commitment to — and the cost of — ESLs early on. Chapman says that these grocers generally favor smaller investments in screens that focus more on product information and messaging, and then look at return on investment. Samsung works with customers to focus investments where there are better opportunities to drive business, bringing its expertise with content to bear in that effort.

“You can divide the store up into shops-within-a-shop, and let’s say we talk about the candy aisle,” he notes. “We can create a whole digital experience for the candy aisle that is amazing. We know, with this technology, if the traffic goes up or down, if dwell time is increasing, and if you stay longer, you buy more.”

Shelf edge isn’t just about optimizing price and promotion, although that can and should be a key consideration in a store-based digital effort. A narrow focus on price will become less effective over time if unsupported by feature displays that handle other kinds of messaging. ESLs that are more capable than those narrowly displaying price, including those with squared configurations or that add bibs containing additional information, can provide support. The opportunity is to offer content and even shopping support to consumers in-store that encourages interaction and, as a consequence, more purchasing. Samsung is working with and even developing software to give grocers advantages that are consistent with their operations. For example, it’s sourcing sophisticated weather data and applying it in the food retailing case.

“We’re doing forecasting; we’re doing weather triggers and alerts on weather,” affirms Chapman. “Weather is becoming this issue in America, and we want to use it to build branding. So [in] all our launches now, we’re including weather as an intellectual product to capture people’s attention.”

He adds: “Most CEOs say we need to get 15% sales growth. What we tell our clients is: ‘Where are we going to focus that in stores? Where do you want it to come from?’ That’s where this content is so important. You have to have a balanced content approach. We’re talking about the proper location, and you provide something that’s fun and informative and interactive.”