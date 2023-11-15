How Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards Winners Are Improving the World
As environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts take on ever-greater importance in the business world, the grocery industry has diligently kept pace with this trend. Retailers, suppliers and solution providers alike are striving not only to implement programs that will further their goals in these areas, but also to ensure that conscientious customers know about it, so they can make their purchases accordingly.
The companies that we’re honoring with this year’s Impact Awards have done outstanding work to address such varied issues as food waste, hunger, employee health and wellness, greenhouse-gas emissions, responsible sourcing, and regenerative agriculture, to name just a few. Such far-reaching actions are becoming the norm among grocery industry businesses as the public increasingly demands to know the stories behind the food it buys, as well as how companies treat their employees and neighbors.
