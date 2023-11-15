How Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards Winners Are Improving the World

ALDI

Every June, for the past five years, ALDI has teamed with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), an organization dedicated to finding cures for childhood cancers, on an in-store and online campaign to raise funds and awareness in support of the cause.

Unique ALDI Finds provide customers with everything needed to host their own lemonade stands, including a pop-up lemonade stand, various lemonades, a glass beverage dispenser, summer-themed treats and lemon-scented soaps. Also during the campaign, stores offer reusable bags featuring artwork by ALSF heroes and their “SuperSibs,” siblings of kids with cancer.

This year, for the first time, ALDI donated 50 cents for each ALSF-branded bag of lemons

purchased throughout the month of June, up to $1 million. The grocer intentionally set the price to honor Alexandra “Alex” Scott, the child who started selling lemonade for that amount to raise money to find cures for childhood cancers and inspired the founding of ALSF.

Meanwhile, associates raise funds for the ALDI Heroes Fund to pay the expenses of ALSF

families traveling for treatment. The retailer doubles the impact by matching all donations, up to $500 per employee.

ALDI is on track to donate $10 million to ALSF by 2027.